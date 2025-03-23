Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 19,484 Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Automotive Systems were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.53 on Friday. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

