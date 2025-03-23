Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.79.

NYSE:PWR opened at $268.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.11 and a 1 year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

