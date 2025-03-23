Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 29,146 Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

KROS opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.39. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

