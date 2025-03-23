Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $508,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NWG stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3899 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

