Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 45.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,122,000 after buying an additional 43,268 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 180.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
S&T Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.80. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $45.79.
S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran acquired 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,101.75. The trade was a 156.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
S&T Bancorp Profile
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
