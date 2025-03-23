CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partners raised CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. CVS Health has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 111 Capital bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 115,603 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 65,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

