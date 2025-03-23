CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $351.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.