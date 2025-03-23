Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust Price Performance
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.