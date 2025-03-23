Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4,576.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFLV opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

