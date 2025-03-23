Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.45. 80,237,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 103,751,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

