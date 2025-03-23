Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.0 %

DPZ opened at $461.40 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.96 and its 200-day moving average is $439.66.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

