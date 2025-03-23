DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

View Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $137.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average is $124.87. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $138.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.