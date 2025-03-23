EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,330,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBLU opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.36. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

