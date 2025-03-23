Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 163.39% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

NYSE:EBS opened at $5.70 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.40. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,413. The trade was a 25.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5,458.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

