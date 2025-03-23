enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Stock Price Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.27. Approximately 107,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 346,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$311.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.68.

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,280.00. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

