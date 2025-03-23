enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.27. 107,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 346,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

enCore Energy Stock Down 5.6 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of C$311.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.68.

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$49,392.00. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

