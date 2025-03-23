Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.65 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,920 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $7,930,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,150 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

