EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of EnerSys worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $96.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.70. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

