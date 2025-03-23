Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,949,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,516,000 after purchasing an additional 349,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,047,000 after buying an additional 785,539 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,925,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GPN opened at $97.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.70. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $136.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.