Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,493 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,012,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $85.03 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

