Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,153 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

