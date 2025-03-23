Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,188 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 123.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $185.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.76. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.45 and a 12-month high of $201.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,506.50. This represents a 39.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.