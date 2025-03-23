Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,270 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.32.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.