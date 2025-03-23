Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 555 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,954,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $75,242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 519,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

