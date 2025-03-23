Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $155.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.