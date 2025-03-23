Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG opened at $46.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.