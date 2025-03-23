Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPOA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,901,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,736,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 89,294 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 765.8% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKHY opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $48.99.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

