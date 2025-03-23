Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,053,310.40. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,425 shares of company stock worth $15,866,151. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $604.89 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,721.75, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $853.32.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

