Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 113.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

LOPE opened at $168.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.01. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $192.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

