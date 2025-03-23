Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $594,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,478,000 after acquiring an additional 666,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

BURL opened at $234.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

