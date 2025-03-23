Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.