Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,759,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after buying an additional 210,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,491,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,913,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,493,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

