Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $430.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.37 and its 200-day moving average is $507.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.50 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $546.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

