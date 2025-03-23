Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,264,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,378,000 after acquiring an additional 393,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 766,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 305,990 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

