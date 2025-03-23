Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE MUFG opened at $14.97 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.