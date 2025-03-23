Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

