Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2,475.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.57 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

