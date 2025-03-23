Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

