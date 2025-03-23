Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in US Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

USFD stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on USFD. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

