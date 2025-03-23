Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,476,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,504,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,270 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,014,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 344,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,028,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

