Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.