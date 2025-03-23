Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,215 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,796,000 after purchasing an additional 162,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,730,000 after acquiring an additional 242,640 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 53,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,436,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.50.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.45%.

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

