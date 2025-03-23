Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 30,035 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 182.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

CAG opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

