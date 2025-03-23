Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 970 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

