Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 618.5% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $238,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,865.20. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $47,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,153.92. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,553 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRE opened at $191.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.89, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

