Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,798 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after buying an additional 1,520,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after buying an additional 1,210,645 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

