Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after buying an additional 113,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Barclays dropped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,660.72. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.