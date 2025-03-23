Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,715 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.6 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

