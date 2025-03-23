Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 21,944 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 26.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,095,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $189,931,000 after purchasing an additional 910,345 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 29,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

