Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,892 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,462,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

FID stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.